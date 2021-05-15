RAVE to our kind neighbor, a grandma who has missed her international grandchildren in this pandemic, for the selection of small toys and decorations she arranges amid the plants in her parking strip along the sidewalk. The little figurines, small toy animals and vehicles are a magnet for our 2-year-old grandson and his peers as they walk along. Our neighbor comes out to say hello and to say how she misses her own grandkids, and will allow children to choose one item to take home. What a sweet tradition! I hope she is able to travel soon, and that seeing the joy these little items bring to the neighbor kids is helping while she waits.

RANT to Seattle drivers who think speed limits are suggestions and that tailgating is OK. Both are really dangerous.