RAVE to the ladies who gather, masked and socially distant, and twirl hula hoops as they chat.

RANT to the couple who “dumped” their bikes in the metal recycling bin at the transfer station in Factoria. First of all, the bikes contaminated the bin because bikes are not all metal. Secondly, bikes can be given to someone else, no matter their condition. After the couple drove off, we pulled them out, stuffed them in our car and posted them for free online. Within minutes we had given them away. Always think of ways you can reduce the trash that we are all creating.

RAVE to the construction crew that built the new beach wall for Me-Kwa-Mooks Park in West Seattle. The new wall is wonderful and the new promenade at the site is equally as great. It will make a wonderful spot for folks to watch one of Washington’s signature events — beautiful sunsets.