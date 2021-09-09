RAVE to the on-the-ball folks of the Factoria post office for mailing back to me a check that I inadvertently dropped into their mailbox along with a batch of envelopes.

RANT to people in areas of the city without sidewalks who walk with their backs to oncoming traffic. They should be walking facing traffic so they can see what is coming at them and safely step to the side.

RAVE to QT Market in Columbia City! When I arrived at the Columbia City post office, having forgotten to bring my mask with me, I asked a nearby QT Market if they possibly had any I could buy. The proprietor handed me an unopened package of masks and refused any payment for it even though I was not buying anything else from them. Their kindness will be returned!