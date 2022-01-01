RAVE to our Maple Leaf neighbors who shoveled the icy street where the EMS ambulance was stuck with my husband who was released from the hospital. The crew was unable to drive to our house, and they were also unable to carry my husband’s stretcher to our house. Special thanks to the gentleman who shoved our driveway. And also thanks to the EMS crew who carried the heavy four-wheel rollator and other bags. Your kindness will be greatly appreciated and will not be forgotten!

RANT to all the large loud smelly pickups that push smaller vehicles doing the speed limit to try to speed them up. I drive the speed limit in the farthest right lane and do not intend to get a ticket because of someone who thinks the size of their vehicle gives them the right to intimidate others.