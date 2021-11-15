RANT to the people who use the phrase “go the extra mile.” Why do that? You then have to return to your original destination, and you wasted all that time and energy. Moreover, you went two miles!

RAVE to the excellent service provided by Ed, an employee of a QFC store in Bellevue. I was looking for Murray’s pâté at the store and could not locate the product anywhere near the Murray’s sign. Ed made it a mission to track down the pâté and was successful. I have never had such over-the-top assistance in my decades of shopping at QFC.

RANT to dog owners who use the lawn in front of the Volunteer Park Amphitheater as an off-leash area. The lawn is ruined, and this is the same lawn that families use to have picnics and audiences sit to enjoy performances.