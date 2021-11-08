RANT to those who push their groceries home, three to five blocks away from the store, and then leave the carts at their apartment, house, condo or bus stop. It appears that even more than the unhoused, irresponsible shoppers love pushing these carts home or to the bus stop (I saw five at the Burien bus terminal and pushed three back to the store myself). These carts probably cost at least $100 to $200, and if they are not returned, this just adds to the grocery cost for all of us.

RAVE to the exemplary client services representative at the Virginia Mason clinic on Bainbridge Island. She remained pleasant, calm and as helpful as possible in dealing with a petulant client who became increasingly impatient and rude when she could not meet his unreasonable demands; she never flinched!