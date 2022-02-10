RAVE to the Kraken for not having that obnoxious honk-honk-honk of a horn like many teams have (like the Penguins). It is awful on TV, I can’t imagine having to listen to that in the arena the whole game.

RANT to the Seattle Parks and Recreation, which now lets its community centers host exercise classes and basketball games but not a weekly bridge game for fully-vaccinated, masked senior citizens.

RAVE to my UPS driver on Northeast 85th Street who suggested he wait while I prepare a package for return because he was delivering the return sticker. That saved me from a trip to UPS. Also he always puts my packages behind a planter well hidden from the street. Bravo!

RANT to DISH Network for dropping Root Sports (Mariners, Trail Blazers, Kraken and Zags) last fall and then dropping KING 5 … which means no Super Bowl for DISH customers in Seattle.