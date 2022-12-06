RAVE to the King County Metro Access van drivers who pick my mom up in her wheelchair every week. Without fail, they are kind and professional, always greeting my mom with a smile and doing their best to make her comfortable. Not to mention the patience required to navigate their vans through Seattle streets and traffic. We are so grateful for the service and the good people who make it work for us. Thank you!

RANT to a certain software company (that may or may not have a fruit in its name). I got a new handheld device when my old one wouldn’t hold a charge anymore, only to find that all the new devices require a different charger! I finally had enough of the old chargers to go around! A ridiculous money grab and a darn inconvenience for consumers.