RAVE to the a local emergency room for their compassionate nurses and doctors. I fell and injured my shoulder late one night and thought I had broken or dislocated my shoulder. The nurses and doctor were incredibly kind and caring despite being overloaded (I was treated in the hallway since the rooms were full) with patients and being short staffed. Thank you for your caring approach under stress!

RANT to a Kirkland dog day care that has frantic barking that goes on all day, seven days a week. And rant to the city of Kirkland that allows this type of business in a high-density urban area. And I wonder if these dog owners realize their dog is left in a cage all day and barks and barks and barks to hopefully get some attention, which doesn’t happen. Doesn’t seem humane.