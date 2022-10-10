RAVE to the Ecology Youth Corps and other groups who picked up 816 tons of litter from our highways over the last few months so it no longer is a blight on our beautiful area. It is sad to have so much trash to distract from the natural beauty of our area, and great to have it gone. Let’s keep our area beautiful!

RANT to drivers who tailgate, ignore stop signs, tailgate, run red lights, tailgate and speed, endangering others. Slow down and back off!

RAVE to the Edmonds Police Department for their promptness and professionalism when arresting a student with a handgun in our school. You kept our community safe from what could have been a horrible tragedy. I am forever thankful. Words cannot express my gratitude. I am sure many other feel this way as well. Thank you.