RAVE to the heroes in my world. This morning I got up and turned on the light. I still have electricity. I started the coffee. I have clean running water. I heard a garbage truck in the alley. Our streets are clean. I picked up my phone. I have dial tone. I checked my doorstep, there was my morning paper. Cops, clerks, nurses, checkers, stockers, firefighters, delivery trucks, repair services. A rave to one and all.

RANT to the Seattle Mariners leadership for allowing the game against the A’s to go on the other night during the smoke event. What were you thinking? You put your players at risk and what a terrible example for others in the area asked to stay indoors by the governor.