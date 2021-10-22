RAVE to the kind woman and her daughter who held my hand and comforted me after being hit in a car accident. She stood at my car door holding my hand until the paramedics arrived. She was an angel in a scary situation, and her kindness carried me through. Thank you, I think you said your name was Victoria.

RANT to restaurants that require an app to place and/or pay for an order. I have enough already and I don’t welcome the tracking of my purchases.

RAVE to the Seattle International Film Festival volunteer who so patiently searched for a photo of my husband’s COVID-19 vaccination card on his cellphone when neither of us could find it. Your kindness and technology assistance is sincerely appreciated. We emailed it to ourselves, so hopefully it will be easier to find in the future. Thank you!