RANT to those people who deliver packages — including USPS — who throw your package on your porch and don’t bother to ring your doorbell. How hard is it to push a button to alert the homeowner, especially if the package is delivered after dark?

RAVE to kindness. I was walking into the Costco in Marysville with my credit card case in my hand. I dropped it, and all my cards scattered about. The wind was blowing, and a lady exiting the building stopped and helped me get all the cards. A rave to her and her quick decision to help. And to the young man who brought back a tiny piece of paper that had blown away in the wind, a rave to you also. Continue to be the kind and helpful people you are.