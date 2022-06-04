RAVE to the front desk person at the Helene Madison swimming pool. When my debit card didn’t work to pay for my daughter and me to join the public swim, the front desk person used her own personal credit card to pay for us, and then let me use Cash App from my credit card to pay her back. Above and beyond! Thank you for helping me not disappoint my daughter!

RANT to the people I thought were longtime friends who have distanced themselves from me since I retired and moved to a manufactured home in a 55-plus community. It is obvious that where I now live makes me undesirable to them and they no longer want to have anything to do with me! I would like to point out that I have a lovely home that is beautifully decorated in a community that is very well maintained.