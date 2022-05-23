RAVE to the kind gentleman in the white pickup outside the Admiral Theater in West Seattle, who interrupted his journey to help pick my brother up off the ground. I couldn’t have gotten him back on his feet on my own. Thank you so much for your kindness.

RANT to the grocery stores that are completely ignoring the spirit of the plastic bag ban. Offering heavier plastic bags for sale is the opposite of helping the environment. It’s obvious why the ban was put in place. Shame on you for making the problem worse. We have plenty of plastic problems without more unnecessary plastic grocery bags.

RAVE to the Washington State Parks office in Olympia. Not only did an actual person answer the phone (I cannot remember that happening in years!) but she could immediately help me. No seven-minute phone tree, no transfers, etc. What a joy!