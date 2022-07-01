RAVE to helpful clerks. My car suddenly died in the very middle lane of Northeast Eighth Street in Bellevue. Three sales clerks from the nearby drugstore were kind enough to let me use the store phone for nearly a full hour trying to get hold of my motor club to tow, sell me a charger to recharge my own phone in the meantime, and relay the message when the police had arrived and were towing the vehicle.

RANT to a local TV station for preempting regularly scheduled programs with playoff games in basketball and hockey. Programs like “Wheel of Fortune” scheduled at 7 p.m. are relegated to an odd start time after the game is over. Aren’t there enough sports channels that can carry these playoff games? Are there others out there who feel the same way I do?