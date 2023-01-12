RAVE to the Si View homeowners association in North Bend for arranging to have a chipper and volunteer helpers in our neighborhood to clean up the widespread tree damage incurred during the recent ice storm. You made us proud to be human!

RANT to every one of the lawyers who turned my case down. A woman opened her door into the side of my car as I was passing by her parked car. No way to see it or avoid it. $8,000 in damage, and she refuses to pay. However, since I was not injured, no lawyer will help me. Obviously, “justice” is obtainable only if there’s a huge paycheck for the lawyer.

RAVE to all the volunteers who built tiny homes in 2022. 2023 will be another year of providing shelter and community for the homeless.