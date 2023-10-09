RAVE to all our friends who brought meals and visited after my wife broke her leg. It made the initial couple of weeks much less stressful and gave me time to start preparing meals. We also had great food to enjoy! Everyone’s concern, offers of help and visits are greatly appreciated.

RANT to a nearby grocery store, the only one I can walk to being carless in Bothell, that raised an item price by 70% when they put it on sale as “buy one get one free.” That’s not how you make friends or happy customers.

RAVE and thank you to the wonderful caregivers (doctors, nurses, volunteers, support staff — the whole team) at Evergreen Hospice whose concern and compassion made the passing of a family member more bearable. They are angels among us.