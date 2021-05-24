RAVE to the DoorDash driver who picked up my phone from the middle of the street (saving it from certain destruction). I apparently left my phone on my car. I called my phone hours later when I realized I no longer had it, and the DoorDash driver answered. An hour later, the phone was back in my hands.

RANT to the hikers and runners who litter the Grand Prospect trail on Rattlesnake Mountain with orange peels. It takes six months or more for orange peels to decompose. It’s also a natural insect repellent, so the bugs aren’t going to eat it for you. It’s garbage! Take it with you and leave no trace!

RAVE to all the grocery store baggers around the city. For me, it’s the baggers at the QFC on Rainier Avenue South. This group seems missed when the appreciation for front-line workers gets expressed.