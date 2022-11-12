RAVE to tardy greeting cards! My friends and family celebrate birthdays all month long, so I am thrilled when I actually receive a card and/or present past the actual date of my birthday. I don’t find it to be lazy; there’s myriad reasons it showed up late, but the sender is still celebrating the occasion!

RANT to bus cancellations. I’m trying to do the right thing and reduce my single-occupancy vehicle use, but King County Metro makes it very hard. My route regularly sees 50% of trips canceled, resulting in my arriving at work an hour late and/or needing to stay at work an extra hour or more. I understand that Metro has had a difficult time hiring and that ridership is down, but eventually if you keep having problems hiring, wouldn’t it make sense to change your approach? And if you keep providing terrible service, how can you expect ridership to increase? If you build a safe, clean, reliable public transit system, riders will come.