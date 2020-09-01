RAVE for the Covington gardener who regularly refills a dahlia bucket beside the sidewalk for those who wander by. Such thoughtful kindness and generosity to bring sunshine to others in this time of uncertainty.

RANT to the wedding party or planner who stapled a couple of hundred plastic red rose petals to the deck of the wharf in Jack Block Park. They made a romantic heart image, but those petals are slowly breaking loose and flying off into Puget Sound where they will pollute forever. Don’t be so selfish.

RAVE to all customers who put on their masks as a courtesy to us essential workers. As a food service worker, I know the rule about wearing a mask at a drive-thru window isn’t entirely clear, since we’re neither strictly indoors or outdoors. We wear masks to protect you and we appreciate it when you return the favor.