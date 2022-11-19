RAVE to restaurant and brewhouse in Puyallup for giving a free dinner and drink to veterans on Veterans Day! What a nice thought and a nice surprise to us.

RANT AND RAVE to Mother Nature. Rave for the spectacular fall color this year. But where are the storms to bring these glorious leaves down for us to rake while we have free extra yard-waste collections during the month of November? There are only two more collection days for me and my neighbors haven’t begun to rake their leaves. As soon as the winds blow the leaves will be making their way to my yard. Rant to my nonraking neighbors and rant for the lack of storms that will at least bring the leaves to my yard while the disposal of the leaves won’t cost me money.