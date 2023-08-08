RAVE to those who offer free firewood. It’s really expensive and helps with my heating bills.

RANT to companies that insist we do business with them by computer. How about some consideration for older folks? I am 90 years old and find it difficult to impossible to read receipts, for instance, that are emailed to us. We don’t own a printer anymore, and anything we do read or write on the computer is in the largest print available. How about it corporate America?

RAVE to Seattle Chamber Music Society for offering free sensory-friendly concerts for families to enjoy music together in a nonjudgmental space. It was nice for families to be able to relax and enjoy the string quartet without worrying about their children with special needs disturbing others. Thanks to SCMS for providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all!