RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Seattle Parks Department for replacing the one-way signs and pedestrian-only signs on the Green Lake walking path. Rant to the entitled souls who don’t think the one-way rule applies to them.

RAVE to Brown Bear Car Wash for offering free carwashes to veterans on Veterans Day without even having to provide proof of veteran status. The kind gesture of support for those who have served and the faith to trust people who identify themselves as veterans is a lovely gesture.

RANT to the two women captured on security camera stealing beautiful hydrangea blooms planted by the owner of and gracing the entrance to Friends Forever Pet Food near downtown Kirkland. They butchered the stems too. The owner said he would have given them some blossoms had they asked.