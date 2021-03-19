RAVE to Karen, Erin and all the other local yoga/health club instructors who have helped to keep us fit, both physically and mentally, on Zoom classes during the pandemic. You have all made a huge difference.

RANT to those who pay for everything with plastic, no matter how small a purchase. Your transaction fees are paid by the merchant and putting 76 cents on your card because you no longer carry cash or don’t like change drains the profit out of the sale. If you like small neighborhood and independent businesses, carry a couple of quarters, put a dollar in your wallet. It won’t kill you and it will help the stores you want to shop in. Stop making banks richer.