RAVE to North Highline Fire District. Given the pandemic, it’s no surprise that open tours of fire stations and public appearances by firefighters have been canceled indefinitely. I was, as a result, so thrilled that North Highline Fire District #11 was kind enough to respond to my request for my son to see a firetruck up close for his second birthday. They parked the engine outside the station to show my son and they even let him sit up in the driver’s seat! What a special delight for a toddler, especially as we weren’t planning any parties for him. Thank you!

RANT to people who wear masks below their noses. That does no good! It makes the mask completely useless. Wear the mask AND wear it correctly!