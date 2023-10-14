RAVE to the Find It, Fix It app for allowing residents to report trash, potholes and countless other things to the city. I reported some unsightly debris, and it was amazingly removed within 48 hours! Such an improvement, and so easy to request the service on the app.

RANT to all the able-bodied people who use the handicapped stalls in public restrooms. I am handicapped. I use an electric scooter, and when I get off of it, I use a cane. I need to have the larger stall. I was just traveling and in many airports, hotels and museums, the restrooms had 20 or 30 stalls in the bathroom, and only one or two for disabled individuals. So many times almost all the regular stalls were empty, and people who were not disabled were using the larger stalls. Please save them for those who really need them!