RAVE to dog food giver. It was so nice to witness this random act of generosity the other day on Capitol Hill. A lady pulled up next to a young and possibly unhoused dog owner and offered the dog food. She had a selection of grain and grain free, and it was gladly accepted.

RANT to electric car owners who charge their cars by running their charging cables illegally across public sidewalks. If you can afford a Tesla, you can afford a safe place to charge it.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to those bicyclists and runners on the Burke-Gillman trail who cross 40th Avenue N.E. and don’t stop and look for traffic before crossing. Rave to those who do look before crossing! I’ve seen several near misses and one day someone is going to get badly hurt if they haven’t already.