RAVE to the young couple who unplugged the drains at the corners of 64th/65th and Admiral Way Southwest in the recent torrential downpour that had created a lake on both corners, making it impossible to cross the streets.

RANT to the group of three adults using rental scooters in the bike lanes who then merged into the car lane without even an attempt to signal the merge. So dangerous. You can’t keep up with the speed of cyclists, so don’t compete with a car. Get off the roads and go to a park to scoot.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to all who wear reflective clothing when it’s dark. Rant to those who don’t wear any reflective clothes. Talking to you, guy I almost ran over the other night.