RAVE to the people who appreciate the intelligence, family structure, adaptability, and yes, antics, of crows.

RANT to drivers waiting for the last minute or .2 of a mile to merge into an exit lane. I was in the lane for a mile at less than 5 mph. I left a gap as to not crowd the car in front of me, not to allow cars to nose in quickly. Just get in line at the back like so many others. Your action could cause confrontations or road rage.

RANT to the inconsiderate delivery person who I saw break off the top of a path light after backing into it. They stopped to take a look at it, picked it up, then tossed it on the ground before driving away. A decent driver would knock on our door to tell us they did this. But no.