RAVE to the corporate boss who, on hearing a subordinate’s grandmother (me) was in an unairconditioned house over the heat wave, offered an air conditioner. When finding out one wouldn’t work with my type of windows, he gave me a free room at Seattle’s Hyatt Regency for the other night. He picked me up, took me there and when thanked said it had made his day. This kindness and generosity by a company boss is surely rare, practically unheard of, and I am deeply grateful for the care given by this man to an 86-year-old he hadn’t met.

RANT to the parents who brought their toddler to the Cinemark Totem Lake theater showing of “F9” and proceeded to yell at my husband and I when we requested they turn the cartoons on their phone off during the movie.