RAVE to two stellar people. I had a problem that developed in the coffee shop inside my local grocery store and went to the manager. The first problem was solved by Ashley at the coffee shop, and then solved again by the store manager. Both of these people are the best I’ve experienced in a long time and have definitely restored my faith in customer service. At a time of such changes, there are real humans who really do care and have compassion for customers. Their professionalism makes them a huge winner for me in Issaquah.

RANT to the theatergoers at the recent show that failed to be in their seats by curtain time as well as those that did not return to their seats in time for the second act, only to block other’s view of the performance as they worked their way past people in their row to find their seats.