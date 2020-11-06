RAVE to U-Village for converting a central parking lot into a beautiful commons area! It’s a generously sized space perfect for socially distanced outdoor al fresco dining, people-watching and it was fun seeing everyone enjoying the new grassy area on a sunny fall Sunday afternoon. Rave also to all of us sharing the space with our masks on! We loved the variety of all the masks we saw, proving that it’s possible to be both stylish and safe.

RANT to the hikers at a crowded trailhead in the North Cascades who muttered loudly to a group of non-English-speaking families, “I came here to get away from idiots like you.” Yes, there were a lot of people enjoying the beauty of nature that day, but no one has any more right to it than anyone else. Your sense of privilege is appalling.