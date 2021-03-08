RAVE to all the staff at the vaccination location on the Microsoft Redmond campus. Everyone was so polite and helpful when we went to get our vaccinations. There were signs and staff who directed us through every step and made everything from parking to getting our shots simple and stress free. Special raves to Diah and Sandra for assisting my wife when it looked like her appointment might have been lost in the ether. Bravo to everyone there.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to TV commercials that show kids being selfish or bratty or making a big mess (and denying it). These ads are not cute nor funny. They are a very bad example for any children watching. Rave to the TV commercial showing two little girls sharing.