RAVE to the wonderful people who are leaving those colored rocks with special designs and sayings on them around my neighborhood. I found one at my mail box the other day and it made me smile. I have found them as I go for my daily walk and it lifts my spirit in a time when we all need something positive to make us feel good. Thank you and I look forward to seeing more of them.

RANT to the legions of unmasked people walking their dogs in the neighborhood. I pass you on my morning run, as I wheeze through my own mask, trying to do my part to protect you. Masks are to be worn in public, which includes neighborhood streets. Please show some concern for your neighbors.