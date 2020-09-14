RANT AND RAVE Rant to my wife and me for inadvertently cutting into the checkout line at the Greenwood Fred Meyer on Labor Day. We should have been more observant. Rave to the cashier for ringing us up quickly to minimize the delay for the shoppers behind us.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Washington state higher education system that allows seniors (over the age of 60) to audit classes for $5. Rant to the processes that make it next to impossible to navigate the system, and to the schools for limiting class sizes. All classes are online now, so what does it matter? Please consider adding more spaces. Winter will be hard enough in virus times and taking a class would really help!

RAVE to the grocery store clerk who actually checked the cash-back I had requested for being counterfeit right out of the drawer! Nice touch! Never thought of such a thing.