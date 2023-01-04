RAVE to stores that are now placing carts toward the back of the store! When I succumb to their tempting specials, making my “just a couple quick things” shopping trip expand to more than my arms can carry, I now can find a cart and load up even more!

RANT to T-Mobile Park for wasting resources and flooding Seattle skies with full-on field lights all night, every night. I support the remodel, but can’t believe flood lights are needed. Let us try to see some stars, please. And save electricity!

RAVE to the tire and automotive repair shop in Interbay that, without hesitation, squeezed our vehicle with flat tire into their very busy schedule and fixed it before noon. And topping that, did not even charge for it.