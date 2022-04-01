RAVE to the young man in Safeway who chased me to the exit to give me the $20 he found when I forgot I requested cash.

RANT to a popular wholesale club for keeping the renewal date for my membership the same, despite the fact that I delayed renewing my membership and returning to shop by months due to pandemic precautions on my part. Shouldn’t the date be reset to when I actually renewed my membership? Makes me want to cancel altogether. As a single widower who is downsizing, I don’t realize the cost of my membership in savings anyway.

RAVE to the correspondents working in Ukraine, but it is not worth losing their lives. Bring them home!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to “Buy Nothing” neighborhood groups where we can recycle stuff with people who need it. RANT to those who never come to pick up their gift!