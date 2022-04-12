RAVE to businesses with drive-thrus. For those of us at high risk these are literally lifesavers. Unlike for people lucky enough to not be high risk and able to go indoors and without masks.

RAVE to Sheila at the Verizon on Sixth and Olive for her patience and resourcefulness. Her helpful, positive attitude was especially welcome since I ended up not buying anything.

RANT to the mail-order company that sent a rather small item in such an outsized box so that it had to be put in a parcel locker. Rant to the mail carrier that left neither the parcel locker key nor a note in my mailbox, so that I would know I had a package. Were it not for the tracking information that told me my package was in a parcel locker, I wouldn’t have started checking the lockers that still had the keys in them.