RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Metro bus driver who stopped her bus so my little grandson and I could cross a busy, one-way, two-lane street. I hesitated because I could see that the second lane of traffic was full of speeding cars and they weren’t stopping. The bus driver calmly beeped her horn a couple of times, then pulled her bus across both lanes, allowing us to cross. Rant to the drivers who sped past us afterward, honking their horns in protest. If you are lucky, maybe one day you will have an adored grandchild in your care and understand.

RAVE to whoever washed our street sign on the corner of our street. Thank you! I have been thinking about how I was going to accomplish that feat just the past few weeks! The signs were so green and slimy that I could barely read them. They are now bright and shiny, just like new!