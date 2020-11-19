RAVE to Caffe Cocina in Poulsbo for figuring out how to safely allow us to use our reusable travel mugs, proving that we can both be safe and committed to reducing waste. I hope other restaurants can adopt this approach and slow the COVID-19-induced acceleration of single use trash.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to people who wear their masks. Rant to people who don’t wear masks when shopping. If the cashiers, baggers, stockers, etc. can work all day with their masks on, the least you can do is wear a mask when you’re in a store. It shouldn’t be up to the stores to provide you with a free mask or to remind you to put your mask on. Get with the program or please stay at home.