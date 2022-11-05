RAVE to the King County Road Services for repainting the lane and centerline markings on Auburn Black Diamond Road. Especially with winter coming, this winding and unlit road is a much safer drive!

RANT to high restaurant prices. My wife and I just went out for lunch. It was $20 each (yeah, it was OK food), two teas for us at $4.95 each, add 10.01% tax and, yes, we’re generous, 20% tip. Heavens, the final bill is $63.95 … for lunch … a special discounted lunch, yet. We used to eat out a lot but, the prices and, frequently, lousy service leads us to just stay home and cook the overpriced grocery-store food. Ha!

RAVE to all who make eye contact, and give someone a smile. It feels good to do — and to receive.