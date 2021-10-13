RAVE to the airline whose easy cancellation policy made our little wedding a bit less stressful. We had bought flights for our two out-of-towners coming, but one came down with COVID-19 three days before the flight. The airline allowed us to get our miles and fees back with no hassle. Such great service!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to myself for being rude on the telephone to the terrific EvergreenHealth doctor who oversaw my wife’s treatment during a recent five-night hospitalization. The doctor called to follow up personally regarding my wife’s progress and thank us for the thank you card we sent. My caller ID didn’t show a name, I didn’t recognize the number and I thought it was a junk call. Rave to the doctor and all the in-hospital and home-care personnel who have been involved in my wife’s treatment and recovery.