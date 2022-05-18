RAVE to Lesley, the airline gate agent who believes that actually giving that little bit of extra boarding time to passengers needing it is the right thing to do. For those less able to manage the crunch of getting situated on the plane, Lesley’s consideration is a real gift. Plus, her warm smile and welcoming presence goes a long way toward making up for other travel challenges!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the local Passport discount app that continues to list a restaurant in Ravenna as a participant when they won’t take it and closed restaurant in Lake City even after two complaints. Rave to reliable restaurants in Green Lake, Eastlake, the Eastside, and Lake Forest Park who appreciate my business and gladly take the Passport app.

RANT to advertisers running the same spot twice in a single station break. You’re wasting your money and only annoying the people you’re trying to reach.