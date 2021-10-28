RAVE to all the cyclists who actually USE all the bike lanes they have access to in Seattle. Double rave to those who actually pay attention to their stop signs (yes, cars do have the right of way at many Burke-Gilman Trail intersections). Triple rave to those who not only look at the new bike light signals (around Greenlake), but adhere to them! Red still means stop. Go only on green. Get it? Well done!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the dog owners who bag their dog’s poop and then leave the bag on the ground instead of just carrying it to the nearest trash can. Rave to the subsequent dog owners who both bag their dog’s poop and then pick up the bag from the inconsiderate owner above and carry them both to the nearest trash can.