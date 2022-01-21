RAVE to the Access Transportation program and Northwest Kidney Center in Lake City. Dialysis is life sustaining and the treatments cannot be missed. Access buses were on time, warm and had friendly drivers for my husband to get to his appointment on time throughout this inclement weather. The nurses and technicians braved the almost impassable roads to be there for these patients. Forever grateful to both for their care.

RANT to CEOs who do not test out their own company’s website. I can’t imagine that they would approve half the websites that are out there. Half are totally unusable and don’t make sense. It took me 12 minutes last night to “sign out“ of a popular online store. Help!

RAVE to the artist who constructed the beautiful, life-size man of snow, sitting casually on a bench at Green Lake like some regular guy taking a break from walking the path. He looked so real with fingers, facial features, etc. What a lot of work!