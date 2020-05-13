RANT AND RAVE Rant to those who pick up their dog’s droppings, but leave them on the ground instead of carrying them out. I counted six bags lying around in the Rock Meadow area of Sammamish. Rave to whoever picked them all up and disposed of them two days later.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the two Greenwood Fred Meyer employees with their masks around their necks and not over their nose and mouth (one a cashier, no less) and no gloves! Rave to the cashier who helped me who was double gloved, wearing her mask properly and using hand sanitizer! As a senior at risk, when I go shopping I expect store employees to take the proper steps to keep us all safe!

RANT to the Newport Hills teenagers who felt it was necessary to destroy a bag of food for donation left at the end of my driveway for pickup. I have you on video.