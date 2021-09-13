RAVE to the motorcycle officer from the State Patrol who was literally down on his knees jacking up a distressed motorist’s car in order to change a tire on the shoulder of westbound I-90 at Exit 32 the other afternoon. Give him a bonus!

RANT to dog owners who let their dogs outside only to let them continuously bark with no sense of control or demand to stop. It’s only instinct for dogs to bark, that’s fine! It’s up to the owners to protect their neighbors’ sanity and peace by training the dog to stop.

RAVE to all hospital and medical staff — nurses, doctors, testers and anyone working tirelessly to keep us all in the best possible health during this never-ending pandemic. You are all still heroes to me!