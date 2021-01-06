RANT AND RAVE Rant to those who treat public trash bins as their own. The other day, at Lake Forest town center, I saw one of the public trash bins overflowing with trash that looked like someone had emptied their own personal trash bins into it and then didn’t even bother to push it into the container so that the wind wouldn’t scatter it. Therefore, there was loose trash around. You are cursed for your sloppiness and inconsideration of others with your trash. I also noticed that there were also some recyclable items in the trash. Next time be more gentle with the planet, it’s the only one we have. Rave to the Lake Forest park maintenance person who came by the trash bin around noon and carefully emptied it out, then swept the area around it where the loose garbage was. What a real hero and he is blessed.