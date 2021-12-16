RANT to all the TV news programs that show long needles going into arms. This just reinforces fear of needles and hurts the vaccine effort. There is no need to go into that much detail when showing people getting vaccinated.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the USPS Westwood Village station for not repairing the crater in the asphalt in front of the drive-up mailbox. It passed the status of “pothole” long, long ago. Since it is in their parking lot and not on a public street, I’m assuming that it cannot be reported with the Find It, Fix It app so that the fantastic pothole rangers could repair it within 24 hours. Rave to the friendly and helpful staff at this station. They are patient and always ready with a smile for their clients.